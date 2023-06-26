New Delhi, June 26: iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 2K AMOLED display and 200W fast charging.

Now, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 11S will be launched on July 4. It will launch the iQOO TWS 1 in-ear earbuds alongside. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 India Launch Officially Confirmed; Checkout Specifications Details.

iQOO 11S Specifications

As per recent teasers and leaks, iQOO 11S will be powered by an overclocked (up to 3.36GHz.) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will come in four RAM + storage variants - come in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

The upcoming handset will sport a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED curved screen with Quad HD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. It will come in two colour options - Legendary and Blue with a leather back and Black with a glass back.

For photos and videos, the iQOO 11S will feature a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 13MP 2x telephoto camera. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 200W fast charging support.

Additionally, the company plans to launch the iQOO TWS 1 headset with 1.2Mbps lossless audio, low latency of 54ms, active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 49db, and up to 42 hours of total playback.

