New Delhi, June 23: Realme India is preparing to launch yet another new smartphone model in the highly competitive market of India. Realme India has teased the launch of the Narzo 60 series, that is supposed to happen in early July.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series is expected to comprise of multiple models, such as the Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro and more in the affordably priced smartphone segment. For the time being, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased Narzo 60 Pro, and the promotional image indicates that it would feature a curved display, despite being an affordably priced handset. Here's all the details. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Reportedly To Cost Lesser Than Its Predecessor; Here Are the Reasons Why.

Realme Narzo 60 Series India Launch Teaser Details:

As per the teaser and the reports, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro (not revealed by company) will be coming with a 61-degree curvature. The teaser image also shows that the smartphone will get a punch-hole cutout on the display for its the selfie camera.

The smartphone is seen with curved display edges and thin bezels to facilitate immersive viewing experience. Considering the premium design, the teased model is thought to be the Realme Narzo 60 Pro. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 India Launch Officially Confirmed; Checkout Specifications Details.

The Amazon microsite has revealed the Realme Narzo 60 series will be offered with ‘storage beyond boundaries’ and will be able to store over 2,50,000 photos. This is thought to be a storage capacity of 512GB or 1TB.

As per some leaked reports, a handset in the Realme Narzo 60 series will get powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 SoC and 8GB RAM. This particular model is likely to be the Realme Narzo 60 vanilla or the lowest model in the series. Reports also say, that the Realme Narzo 60 5G could also arrive in India rebranded as the Realme 11 5G.

