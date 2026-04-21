Oppo has officially expanded its wearable portfolio with the global launch of the Oppo Watch X3 on Tuesday. Debuting alongside the Find X9 Ultra flagship smartphone, the new smartwatch serves as a direct successor to the brand's previous premium wearables. The Watch X3 introduces a refined design language characterized by an aerospace-grade titanium alloy case and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, reflecting a shift toward more durable and lightweight materials for everyday use.

The latest iteration brings significant upgrades to the user experience, focusing on a slimmer profile and enhanced display technology. Oppo has reduced the overall footprint of the device to improve ergonomics, while the internal hardware has been overhauled to balance high-performance processing with extended power efficiency. With a new dual-chip architecture and a high-brightness screen, the wearable is designed to cater to both fitness enthusiasts and professional users looking for a versatile extension of their mobile ecosystem.

Oppo Watch X3 Specifications and Features

The Oppo Watch X3 features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor paired with an energy-efficient secondary chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The device runs Wear OS 6 alongside an RTOS for optimized performance. Health tracking capabilities include an ECG function, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, and wrist temperature measurement. It supports over 100 sports modes with automatic recognition for six activities and utilizes dual-band L1+L5 GNSS for precise positioning. The watch is rated for IP68, IP69, and 5ATM water resistance, while also meeting MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Oppo Watch X3 Price in Europe

In European markets, the Oppo Watch X3 is priced at EUR 379 (approximately INR 34,000). The smartwatch is available in two distinct colourways: Misty Titanium and Obsidian Black. While the global rollout has commenced, Oppo has yet to confirm the official launch date and final pricing for the Indian market. However, based on the current European pricing, the device is expected to compete in the premium wearable segment upon its arrival in India. The battery is rated to last up to five days in smart mode, with VOOC Flash Charge providing a full day of usage after a 10-minute charge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).