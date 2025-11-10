New Delhi, November 10: OPPO is preparing to launch its Reno 15 series in China. The upcoming OPPO Reno15 series is expected to include three models. It is said to include OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro models. These smartphones may come with a redesigned camera module featuring a squircle-shaped triple-camera setup. The Reno 15 series will debut in China on November 17, and it is anticipated to bring several enhancements over its predecessor.

As per reports, the OPPO Reno 15 series will likely sit below the OPPO Find X9 lineup. The OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini, and OPPO Reno 15 Pro are expected to share the same processor. Additionally, leaks indicate that the Reno 15 could be available in three colour options, which is said to include Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro is expected to launch in three colour options, which may be Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown variants. The OPPO Reno 15 series could launch in India in December 2025 or January 2026. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launch in India Soon, Expected To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Other Details.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of India Today, the OPPO Reno 15 series, which may include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini models. These smartphones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. The OPPO Reno 15 may arrive in multiple configurations like 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The Reno 15 Pro could also come in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. All three models are likely to feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per multiple reports, the OPPO Reno 15 could feature a 6.59-inch display, while the Reno 15 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch display. Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications and Features Leaked, Tipped To Feature Exynos 2600 Processor; Check Details.

The Reno 15 series is rumoured to include a triple rear camera set, which may feature a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. All models are expected to include a 50MP front camera. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro might come with a 6,300mAh battery, which is said to support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

