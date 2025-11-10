The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra has been launched in the global market with powerful specifications and features. The new model has already been available in China since last month under a different name – Motorola X70 Air. The Moto Edge 70 Ultra features a 4,800 mAh battery, a 6.67‑inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. It runs on the Android 16 operating system. As per a leaker, the Indian variant will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 1.5K OLED display. Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications and Features Leaked, Tipped To Feature Exynos 2600 Processor; Check Details.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Powered Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launching Soon

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra - 1.5K OLED screen - Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 - Periscope telephoto camera - Slime and ligthwieght design#motorola #motorolaEdge70ultra Image: Edge 50 Ultra pic.twitter.com/3AHhBvpiGq — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

