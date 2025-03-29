Kling AI announced a new 'AI Sounds' feature to its text-to-image generation model. 'AI Sounds' feature allows users to create AI-generated videos with sounds, unlocking new potential for engagement for their videos. Kling AI said, "Enhance your creations with a touch of soul and unlock a powerful new dimension of storytelling." Grok Voice Mode Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chabot Offers Recent Info From X to iOS Users, Also Working on New Workspace Feature.

Kling AI 'AI Sounds' Feature Launched for AI-Generated Videos

🎬 AI Sounds — Now Available 👉Enhance your creations with a touch of soul and unlock a powerful new dimension of storytelling. Now live on Kling AI — explore the possibilities!🤩#AISounds #KlingAI #Ghibli #SoundDesign pic.twitter.com/P8Rrr2vEyN — Kling AI (@Kling_ai) March 28, 2025

