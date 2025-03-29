Elon Musk's Starlink announced that it would deploy Starlink kits to help communicate in the earthquake-affected regions in Thailand and Myanmar. The company said that the SpaceX team would provide the kits for communications needs and as a part of relief efforts, pending any necessary government approvals. The deaths due to the earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar reached the 1,000 mark, and over 2,000 were injured. Myanmar Earthquake: 1,002 Killed, Over 2,300 Injured and 30 Remain Missing; Rescue Operations Continue.

Starlink Deploying Kits for Communication in Areas Affected by Earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar

Devastating to hear of the earthquake’s toll on Thailand and Myanmar. The SpaceX team is prepared to provide Starlink kits to assist with communications needs and relief efforts, pending any necessary governmental approvals. — Starlink (@Starlink) March 29, 2025

