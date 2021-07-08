Sony's PS5 Digital Edition & PS5 consoles will be reportedly made available for pre-order again in India on July 12, 2021 The previous PS5 restock was consumed on June 23, 2021 within a few minutes after the pre-orders went live. Now, the next restock reportedly will happen by next week. The consoles are expected to be listed again on all retail websites like Amazon.in, Croma, Games The Shop and Reliance Digital. Sony PS5 India Pre-orders Restock Sold Out Again Within Minutes.

Interested Customers can reportedly pre-order their PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at 12 noon via Vijay Sales. The same goes for other retail stores as well. Sony India has not confirmed how many units of both consoles will be made available but considering the records, it is unlikely that many of them would be available.

It is important to note that Amazon India, Reliance Digital and other PS5 selling retailers had faced a glitch and showed errors when pre-orders went live the last time. However, let's watch what happens this time. You can also check for the restock of PS5 from your nearby store.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).