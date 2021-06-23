Sony PS5 India pre-orders restock has been sold out again within minutes. Both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were made available for pre-order today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma and Reliance Digital and all the stock was consumed within minutes on most of the retail websites. As per Sony Center, the June PS5 India pre-orders will begin shipping on July 3. So it is expected that Croma, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop and others will ship the consoles on the same date. Sony PS5 & PS5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders Sold Out in Minutes in India: Report.

Amazon India reportedly showed an error on the PS5 page which read, "It's rush hour and traffic is pilling up on the page. Please try again in a short while.". On the other hand, Flipkart also showed from 'Coming Soon' to 'Out of Stock' even before 12 noon. Games The Shop website also reportedly went down for 20 minutes before pre-orders even began.

Sony PS5 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Some users got their hands on the console while some others couldn't. Those who couldn't book their device, should keep an eye on the above-mentioned websites for PS5 restock notifications and register for the same.

