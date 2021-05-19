Poco Global has official launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone in the home market. The newly launched phone is more or less a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. It comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base model costs EUR 179 (around Rs 16,000) whereas the bigger variant is priced at EUR 199 (around Rs 17,800). The phone will come in three colours - Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow colours. POCO M3 Pro 5G Smartphone's Design Teased Ahead Of May 19 Launch.

As for early bird pricing, the phone maker is offering the 4GB + 64GB variant at EUR 159 (around Rs 14,100). Interested buyers can get their hands on the other variant with 6GB + 128GB at EUR 179 (around Rs 16,000). It is important to note that the early bird pricing will be valid till May 26, 2021.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco Global)

Specification-wise, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. The display also gets a hole-punch notch for accommodating an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The phone comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For photography, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 48MP primary camera sensor and two 2MP macro and depth lenses. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO out of the box.

