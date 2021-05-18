The much-awaited POCO M3 Pro 5G phone will be launched this week in the global market. Ahead of its May 19, 2021 debut, the Chinese phone maker has teased the M3 Pro on its official Twitter account giving a slight glimpse of its design. The company had recently confirmed its key specifications via Twitter. We already know that the handset will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. POCO M3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead Of Global Debut; To Get Dimensity 700 SoC & 90Hz Display.

Check out #POCOM3Pro 5G's exclusive design by POCO

8.92mm thin, 190g light#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/pq49kDU8Mt

The teaser image appears to be in line with previous leaks that suggested there will be a vertical island around the camera module. Not much left to imagine for the fact that it would essentially be a Redmi Note 10 5G in a new skin. The phone is likely to come in three shades - Black, Yellow, and Blue.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

Talking about the specs, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also get a hole-punch cutout for an 8MP front camera. The phone will draw power from the Dimensity 700 5G SoC that will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

#POCOM3Pro 5G is equipped with a 48MP AI triple camera. More cameras to capture more amazing moments.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6s8Ak947st — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 16, 2021

In terms of optics, there will be a triple camera module at the back. The primary camera will be a 48MP lens accompanied by two 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).