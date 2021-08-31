Poco has again increased the prices of the Poco M3 smartphone in India. Initially, the phone was introduced in the country with 6GB RAM and two storage options. Previously, the Chinese phone brand increased the prices of the handset and introduced a base 4GB variant to match with the demand for the lower-end variant, which was priced at Rs 9,999. However, the Chinese brand, later on, increased the price of the base variant by Rs 500, taking the cost to Rs 10,499. Now, the smartphone has yet again witnessed a price hike of Rs 500. Poco M3 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 13,999.

With the latest revision, the 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 10,499. The 6GB + 64GB storage model is currently priced at Rs 11,999 whereas the 6GB + 128GB model retails at Rs 12,999. This is the second consecutive price revision for the base 4GB variant. It's worth noting that it is the third price hike for the Poco M3 offering.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco Global)

In terms of specifications, there is a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets a drop notch housing an 8MP selfie snapper. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Coming to the camera department, the phone packs a 48MP triple rear camera along with an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, with 18W fast charging.

