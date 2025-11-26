Mumbai, November 26: POCO F8 Pro price, specifications, and features have been revealed today as POCO launched its F8 series. The lineup also includes the POCO F8 Ultra, which comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The latest Pro variant shares a similar design with the Redmi K90 and features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The POCO F8 Pro offers improved performance, photography, display technology, battery, and audio compared to the previous generation model. The smartphone also includes WildBoost optimisation, Xiaomi HyperOS, the Xiaomi Surge T1+ tuner, and eSIM support via Xiaomi Offline Communication. POCO F8 Ultra Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New POCO F8 Series Flagship Smartphone Launched Globally.

POCO F8 Pro Price and Sale Details

The POCO F8 Pro price globally starts at USD 579 (around INR 51,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and USD 629 (around INR 56,200) for the 12GB + 512GB model. For early-bird buyers, special introductory prices are USD 529 (around INR 47,200) and USD 579 (around INR 51,600), respectively.

POCO F8 Pro Specifications and Features

The POCO F8 Pro is powered by the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, capable of achieving a peak AnTuTu score of 3,284,129. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch POCO HyperRGB display with ultra-low 1-nit brightness for comfortable viewing. It has a one-piece milled glass design and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Redmi 15C Price in India and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Details.

Compared to the POCO F8 Ultra, which packs a 6,500mAh battery, the POCO F8 Pro has a slightly smaller 6,210mAh battery but supports the same 100W HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse charging. Photography is enhanced by a 50MP telephoto lens, introduced for the first time on a POCO F Pro model. Audio performance is boosted with sound tuning by Bose and super-linear symmetrical speakers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO Global). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).