Mumbai, November 26: POCO F8 Ultra, the flagship smartphone by POCO, has finally been launched in the international market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The flagship smartphone is part of the POCO F8 series, which also includes the POCO F8 Pro model. It comes with a premium aluminium deco design in a Denim Blue shade and offers high-end performance to users.

Compared to previous POCO models, the F8 Ultra brings notable upgrades in processing power, display technology, battery capacity, and audio performance. The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery supporting 100W HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging. It also features Xiaomi Surge T1S and T1+ tuners, eSIM support via Xiaomi Offline Communication, and a peak AnTuTu score of 3,944,934.

POCO F8 Ultra Price and Sale Details

The POCO F8 Ultra price in the global market starts at USD 729 (around INR 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration and USD 799 (around INR 71,300) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. For early buyers, introductory prices are USD 679 (around INR 61,600) and USD 729 (around INR 65,000), respectively.

POCO F8 Ultra Specifications and Features

The POCO F8 Ultra comes with this year’s most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with the VisionBoost D8 chipset to offer high-end performance across various aspects such as gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications. The flagship smartphone has a 6.9-inch POCO HyperRGB display with smooth visuals and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also incorporates WildBoost optimisation for enhanced performance. POCO Pad M1 Launched Globally With 12,000mAh Battery; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New POCO Tablet.

The POCO F8 Ultra includes a 50MP triple-camera system with the latest Light Fusion 950 image sensor, including a 5x periscope telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots. It comes with the same Bose speakers introduced in the Redmi K90 Pro Max model and a 2.1-channel audio system for immersive sound. The smartphone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

