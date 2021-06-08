Poco India officially launched its Poco M3 Pro 5G phone in the Indian market. The device will be made available for sale on June 14, 2021 via Flipkart. The smartphone has been introduced as the successor to the Poco M3 phone that was launched in India in February this year. Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 15,999. As a part of the early bird offer, the handset will be sold at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499 respectively. Poco M3 Pro 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

This is it, folks. Welcome to the era of the #POCOM3Pro 5G. The sale kicks off on @Flipkart on June 14th at 12 noon. Make sure you get your #MadSpeedKillerLooks pic.twitter.com/DbKAEgvTbZ — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 8, 2021

For optics, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can last two days on a single charge. Connectivity options include GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).