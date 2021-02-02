Poco India is all set to launch its Poco M3 smartphone today in the country. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the device on its social media accounts. The smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' that reveals its key specifications. The online launch event of Poco M3 will begin at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube and other social media handles. Users can also watch the live telecast of the launch event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M3 India Launch Date Scheduled for February 2, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset could come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device will come equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera, a 2MP secondary snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the handset could sport an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone will come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Pricing and other specifications of Poco M3 will be announced during its launch event.

