The Poco M4 5G smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The phone will be held virtually and it will be streamed online via Poco's official YouTube channel. Ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed key specifications and design of the smartphone. Based on the teaser, the phone looks similar to the Poco M4 Pro 4G with the flat edge design and rounded corners. The phone is likely to come in three colours - Black, Blue and Yellow. Poco M4 5G India Launch Set for April 29, 2022.

The phone will come with a distinct rear camera module running across the upper portion of the rear panel. It gets a black finish with dual rear cameras and the LED flash along with Poco branding on the left.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Poco M4 5G will sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets a waterdrop-style notch upfront housing an 8MP snapper. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Won't you agree that 90Hz smart refresh rate on a FHD+ resolution screen coupled with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, makes it the #KillerLooksOPPerformer. Join us for the live launch stream of the #POCOM45G at 12 noon on April 29, 2022 here https://t.co/YBGT92MexX pic.twitter.com/dGerGSdNWL — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 28, 2022

The affordable 5G smartphone would support seven 5G bands. For photography, the handset will come equipped with a dual rear camera module. It comprises a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Other key highlights of the phone will include an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. We expect the phone is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000.

