Poco M4 5G India is set for April 29, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The device has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms that it will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. According to Flipkart, Poco M4 5G launch event will take place on the above-mentioned date at 12 noon. Poco M4 Pro First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.

Poco M4 5G is likely to get a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For optics, the device might feature a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 5MP selfie lens.

Poco M4 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Get ready to be 🤯🤯🤯🤯 because you’re about to witness the #KillerLooksOPPerformer for yourself. The #POCOM45G is arriving on 29th April, 2022 on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/gpEvoKbPRJ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 26, 2022

Poco M4 5G is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E, which was launched in China last month. If the reports are to be believed, then the handset will carry a similar price tag as that of the Chinese model. Redmi Note 11E starts at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB retails at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,600). Poco M4 5G is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

