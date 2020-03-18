Poco X2 Smartphone To Be Available Through Open Sale During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020

Poco X2 Phone (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Poco X2 is the second smartphone from the Chinese phone maker's under the Poco series, which is now available through open sale. The company has officially announced that the recently launched Poco X2 will be available via open sale on Flipkart from March 19 to March 22. This special sale is announced as part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale 2020, which commences from tomorrow. The Poco X2 smartphone was launched last month with a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB and 64GB variant. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India.

On the other hand, the mid variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at a price point of Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 19,999. As a part of the open sale, the customers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 via SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

On the specification front, the Poco X2 gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, supporting HDR10 and 20:9 aspect ratio. Packed with a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset also gets a dual punch-hole setup. Under the hood, the smartphone gets Snapdragon 730G SoC from Qualcomm with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset on the Poco X2 comes mated with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The best will now be accessible at an even better offer. The #SmoothAF #POCOX2 goes on special open sale starting midnight. Get yours during the #BigShoppingDays sale and avail 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on SBI CC and EMI transactions. pic.twitter.com/2RE97Tc1vT — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 18, 2020

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera module at the back, comprising of 64MP Sony IMX686 lens. The remaining snappers are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2MP lenses for depth and macro sensors. At the front, there are dual snappers comprise of 20MP and 2MP sensors housed in a pill-shaped cut-out for video calling and selfies. The smartphone runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10, supporting hybrid SIM slots. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging.