Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Slated For Next Online Sale on March 24 Through Amazon India; Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi’s latest offering Redmi Note 9 Pro is scheduled to go on sale on March 24 in India. The smartphone will be available for online sale via Amazon India as well as official website - Mi.com. The bigger version of the smartphone - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is slated for online sale on March 25. The next online sale for the smartphone will kick off at 12 pm IST. Redmi Note 9S Launching on March 23; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone comes with a massive 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset that is mated up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The handset also comes with a dedicated storage slot featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising of 48MP main Samsung GM2 sensor. The second camera is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The remaining two sensors are 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the punch-hole display houses a 16MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calling.

The company claims that the Redmi Note 9 Pro is splash-proof because of the P2i coating. The smartphone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging capabilities. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 4G RAM + 64GB variant costs Rs 12,999. Moreover, the bigger variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue.