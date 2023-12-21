New Delhi, December 21: POCO X6 Pro 5G reportedly has made its way onto the TDRA list in the UAE, stirring anticipation for a potential January launch. As the tech community buzzes with excitement, details about the smartphone specifications and features are gradually surfacing, though official confirmation remains pending. This development marks a significant step for POCO X6 Pro 5G as it prepares to introduce its latest offering in the smartphone market.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the POCO X6 Pro 5G appearance on various certification websites, including the BIS India, NBTC Indonesia, FCC and IMDA, lends credence to the leaks circulating online. While the global launch date and availability details are still under wraps, there is speculation of a late January unveiling for this new series of smartphones from POCO. Samsung Galaxy S24 Likely Launch in January; Check Leaked Specifications and Details Ahead of Galaxy 2024 Launch Event.

POCO X6 Pro 5G Specs (Rumoured):

According to multiple reports, the POCO X6 Pro 5G could come in two variants: an 8GB+256GB model built on a plastic frame and a more premium 12GB+512GB version with a PU frame. The device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 710 GPU. It is expected to have a 5500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability, which could provide users with extended usage times and quick power-ups.

The POCO X6 Pro 5G might come with a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple-rear lens setup is said to include a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 2 MP macro lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, complemented by a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies. Samsung Health App Update: Samsung Announces New ‘Medication Tracking Feature’ to Its Health App To Track Prescription, OTC Medications and Provide Information.

POCO X6 Pro 5G Release Date (Rumoured):

While the exact release date for the POCO X6 Pro 5G remains uncertain, the late January timeframe might be a possibility. However, until an official announcement is made, the tech world can only speculate on when the POCO X6 Pro 5G will finally hit the market.

