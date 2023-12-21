New Delhi, December 21: Samsung Galaxy S24 is ready to be the next big thing in the smartphone market, with an expected launch date set for January 18, as per a leaked teaser. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event by Samsung is expected to showcase the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series, with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI) integration. This news might have sparked considerable excitement among tech-savvy and consumers alike, eager to see what new innovations Samsung will bring to the table.

The leaked information suggests that Samsung is gearing up for a significant reveal of its latest flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24. According to a report of India Today, a leaked teaser by Evan Blass on platform X indicates that AI might play a central role in the new smartphone. Xiaomi Civi 3 'Disney Strawberry Bear' Limited Edition Launch on December 22 in China: Check Expected Specifications About the Xiaomi Special Edition Smartphone.

Evan Blass Leaked Teaser on Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, where the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date is expected to be scheduled for January 18. The leaked teaser has set the stage for this date. The inclusion of an animated icon resembling the Google Bard AI logo in the teaser further fuels the speculation about the integration of Google's AI technology in the Samsung Galaxy S24 phone. As the rumour fuels up, there is a buzz around the potential features and advancements this new smartphone series from Samsung could offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Features (Rumoured):

Rumours are swirling about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It's speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra are expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. On the other hand, the base model Samsung Galaxy S24 might feature the Exynos 2400 processor in certain regions. In terms of design, Samsung is said to be considering a switch from aluminium to titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, aiming to enhance the phone's durability. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaks: Samsung To Launch Its New Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and iPhone-Like Titanium Frame, Know Other Expected Specifications

Camera improvements are also on the horizon, with reports suggesting a shift from high-zoom lenses to ones that could offer clearer images with slightly reduced zoom capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may leave the curved screen design of its predecessors in favour of a flatter screen, which could improve grip and handling.

