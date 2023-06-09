New Delhi, June 9: Meta has successfully adapted many popular features of its competitors into its social media platforms. Now, it is ready to start a war with Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned company plans to bring text-based posting features like Twitter. The new app (internally known as Project 92) will use Instagram’s account system. Instagram Down Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral on Twitter as Netizens Unable to See Photos, Video and Insta Stories on Desktop.

Instagram's Twitter Rival Revealed

Instagram is ready to start a war with Twitter - New updates about their text-based app - Its codename: Project 92 - Sneak peek of what it looks like Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/sppxFnotse — Brandon Carter (@Brandoncarterss) June 9, 2023

In recent leaks, the new Meta app has been spotted. It offers a sneak peek into the app’s design and functionality. The standalone app might be potentially named “Threads.”

The new app will integrate with ActivityPub, a decentralized social media protocol. This will allow users to seamlessly transfer their accounts and followers to other ActivityPub-supporting apps like Mastodon.

Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, stated that the new Instagram's Project 92 app is "our response to Twitter." The company is pitching it as a responsibly operated platform.

The new app has been in development since January. Meta plans to offer it to the public as soon as possible and cash in on fatigue among Twitter users.

Many notable figures have been roped in to use the app before the public launch. Facebook Messenger New Feature: Meta-Owned Instant Messaging Platform To Offer AI-Generated Stickers.

"We’ve heard from creators and public figures who want a platform that’s well-managed, trustworthy, and reliable for content distribution," said Chris Cox, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, about the app’s development.

"Our aim for the app is to prioritize safety, user-friendliness, and reliability. We want to provide creators with a stable environment to build and expand their audiences," he added.

