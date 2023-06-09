The social media photo-sharing network Instagram was unavailable for numerous users worldwide on Thursday due to a technical issue that hampered its services. Instagram displayed error messages such as 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong' to users. People quickly rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure, as Instagram went down for a few hours for the second time within 15 days. #instagramdown soon started trending. Instagram Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Get In-app AI Chatbot Soon, New AI Agents Will Offer 30 Different Personalities.

What Are We Gonna Do?

Instagram Down Memes!

#instagramdown People coming on Twitter after Instagram goes down pic.twitter.com/VBoxeZ16Fr — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) June 9, 2023

Instagram Down?

Me pulling up to Twitter again to see if Instagram is down or if it’s just the wifi not working 😐 pic.twitter.com/s9TnUgnH3Y — Mars 👦🏻 (@iMarleyKim) June 9, 2023

Instagram Down So Frequent?

instagram down every 5 business days wtf pic.twitter.com/7Sm5AOjr6j — bigliho (@allthings__li) June 9, 2023

Insta Down Again!

me thinking my account is hacked cause instagram down AGAIN 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GG0y0OYm3m — Jay-Wuan© (@__jaywuan) June 9, 2023

