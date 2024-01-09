New Delhi, January 9: Realme is preparing to showcase its next flagship smartphone for the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its Realme 12 series. The buzz around this upcoming smartphone series from Realme has picked up speculations as it was recently spotted on the popular e-commerce platform, signalling that the release is expected to be just around the corner.

As per a report of India Today, a glimpse of Realme's upcoming smartphone series was spotted on Flipkart. The Realme 12 series is expected to include three models - Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro, and Realme 12 Pro+. With the tech community eagerly awaiting more details, the Realme 12 series is already generating excitement among consumers looking for the latest in smartphone offerings. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Sale To Go Live on Live on January 10: Check Prices for All Variants Ahead of Sale.

Realme 12 Series Specifications (Expected):

The anticipation for the Realme 12 series is high, with rumours and leaks of what to expect from these smartphones. The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+, in particular, is said to feature a periscope camera first for the Realme 12 series smartphone. The Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to boast a 64MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, while the Realme 12 Pro might come with a 32MP periscope camera offering 2x zoom. Both models are also rumoured to include a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, ensuring that photography enthusiasts have plenty of options to capture their world. OPPO Find X7 Ultra With ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’ Launched in China: Check Price, Features and Specifications of OPPO's New Flagship Smartphone.

The Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ are speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoCs, respectively. Display-wise, users can look forward to 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, which is expected to deliver a smooth viewing experience. As the launch date for the Realme 12 series is expected soon, potential buyers are encouraged to stay tuned for the latest updates from Realme to keep informed.

