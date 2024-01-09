New Delhi, January 9: OPPO has launched its latest flagship smartphone in China, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is expected to showcase cutting-edge technology and impressive specifications to uplift the smartphone experience for users. With the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, the company is expected to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology.

As per a report of ABP Live, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra was launched in China on Monday, setting a milestone for the brand. This smartphone offers advanced features and a sleek design. The excitement surrounding this launch is obvious, as the OPPO Find X7 Ultra might deliver an unparalleled user experience. ASUS ROG Phone 8, ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, ASUS ROG Phone Pro Edition Launched at CES 2024 ROG Live Event: Check Price, Specifications and Other ROG Products.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Specifications:

As per the information available on the official website, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup that is fine-tuned by Hasselblad, ensuring that every shot taken is of professional quality. The camera system includes dual periscope cameras and features a telephoto sensor.

The primary camera incorporates a new-generation 1-inch sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 ultra-large aperture, while the ultrawide sensor comes with a 123-degree wide viewing angle. The smartphone also comes with a Close-up periscope telephoto lens and a Super light-sensing periscope telephoto lens. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It also features a 6.82-inch screen with 2K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro 5G and POCO M6 Pro set to launch on January 11: Check Expected Details.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Price:

As per the reports, the base model of the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at CNY 5,999, which is approximately Rs 71,300. There are also higher variants available, including the 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB models, priced at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 77,300) and CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 83,215), respectively. With such variants, the anticipation for the OPPO Find X7 Ultra's launch in India is high, and it is expected to hit the Indian market soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).