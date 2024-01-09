Redmi Note 13 5G sales will start on January 10 on Mi.Com, Amazon.com and Flipkart.com. The device was launched in India on January 4 with powerful specifications and features for mid-range and higher mid-range segments. The Redmi Note 13 5G variant was launched at Rs 16,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB Internal storage, Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts from Rs 23,999, offering 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB, and Rs 27,999 for 12GB+256GB. The top model, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB option, Rs 31,999 for the 12GB+256GB option, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+512GB option. All of the devices are successors of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Redmi Note 13 5G Series Sale To Go Live on January 10 (Tomorrow):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)