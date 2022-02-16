Realme India has officially launched the Realme 9 Pro Series in the country. The Realme 9 Pro Series consists of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ models. Realme 9 Pro will be available on February 23 at 12 noon, whereas the Pro+ model will be sold on February 21, 2022. Both models will be made available through Flipkart and Realme.com. Customers purchasing the Realme 9 Pro Series will get a flat Rs 2,000 discount via HDFC Bank debit, credit cards and easy EMI. Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro Launching Today in India, Here’s How To Watch Live Stream.

Realme 9 Pro+ costs Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 128GB model retails at Rs 20,999.

Realme 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

Introducing the powerful #realme9Pro 5G! Get ready to be blown away by its Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, 64MP Nightscape Camera, and more! Introductory price: ₹17,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 23rd Feb.#CaptureTheLight #realme9ProSeries 5G Know more: https://t.co/rpathW3JQx pic.twitter.com/4Onh0zeMVf — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2022

In terms of specifications, Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset coupled with up to 8GB and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the Pro model sports a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper.

