Realme, the Chinese tech giant, will officially launch the Realme 9 Pro Series today in India. The Realme 9 Pro Series will comprise Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ models. The company has been teasing the Realme 9 Pro Series on its official Twitter and social media accounts. The launch event will commence at 1:30 pm IST and will be streamed live through Realme India's official YouTube account. Users can also watch the live broadcast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Revealed Online Ahead of February 16 Launch.

Realme 9 Pro is likely to sport a 120Hz IPS LCD screen. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

˙uʍop ǝpısdn ǝq uɐɔ pןɹoM ˙ʞɹɐp ǝɥʇ uı punoɟ ǝq uɐɔ ssǝuʇɥƃıɹꓭ Check out what we brought in for #12HoursOfNight from different global time zones, using the #realme9Pro+ 5G. Let’s #CaptureTheLight with the #realme9ProSeries 5G launch in just 4 hours. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/XWuAyvct7T — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2022

For photography, the Realme 9 Pro device could feature a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. The handset is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ model might feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It is speculated to pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 60W fast charging facility. The Realme 9 Pro+ handset is said to come equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 5G connectivity and a new heart rate sensor. Coming to the pricing, Realme 9 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 18,000, whereas the Pro+ variant might retail between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

