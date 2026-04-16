Realme has officially expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of the realme Buds T500 Pro. The latest addition to the T-series brings a refined design language and significant functional upgrades over its predecessors, targeting users who require a balance of performance and aesthetics. The earbuds feature an ergonomic in-ear fit designed for long-term comfort and are being positioned as a premium yet accessible option in the competitive TWS market.

The upgrade focuses on enhancing the core audio experience through advanced hardware and software integration. Key improvements include a substantial increase in active noise cancellation capabilities and a reduction in latency for gaming enthusiasts. These features, combined with an extended total playback time, represent a notable shift in the technical standards of the brand's entry-level Pro lineup, ensuring the device can handle both professional calls and immersive entertainment.

realme Buds T500 Pro Price in India

The realme Buds T500 Pro Price in India is set to start from INR 2,599. The product will be available for purchase through the official realme website and major e-commerce platforms. The first sale for the new audio wearable is scheduled to go live on April 23 at 12 PM, with various launch offers expected to be available for early buyers during the initial release period.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Specification and Features

The realme Buds T500 Pro is equipped with 50dB Flagship Active Noise Cancellation, allowing users to significantly reduce ambient environmental sounds. For those who use their earbuds for mobile gaming or high-speed video streaming, the device offers a 45ms Ultra-Low Latency mode to ensure audio-to-video synchronisation. The earbuds support high-quality audio codecs and are designed to provide a balanced sound profile with clear trebles and deep bass.

In terms of endurance, the device provides a total of 56 hours of battery life when including the charging case, catering to heavy users who do not wish to charge frequently. The earbuds feature a stable connection through the latest Bluetooth version and include support for touch controls for music and call management. Additionally, the build is rated for water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for outdoor activities and gym sessions

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