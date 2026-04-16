Vivo has officially expanded its T-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. This new mid-range smartphone is designed for power users, featuring a massive 9020 mAh battery and a high-performance Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The device enters the market as a significant successor to the previous T4 Pro, bringing substantial upgrades in battery endurance and display technology.

The smartphone features a premium aesthetic with a metallic camera module and a laser-engraved diamond pattern on the back. Despite the enormous battery capacity, the company has managed to maintain a slim profile of just 8.25 mm and a weight of 213 grams. The device also boasts military-grade durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to high-pressure water jets and dust. Oppo F33 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price and Sale Date

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to go on sale in India starting April 21, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the official Vivo India e-store, and various offline retail partners. Customers can choose between two sophisticated colour options: Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black.

The handset is priced at INR 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for INR 33,999, while the top-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB storage edition is priced at INR 39,999. Early buyers can also benefit from instant bank discounts of up to INR 3,000, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 26,999. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K (1260x2800) AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm architecture).

RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X.

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1.

Battery: 9020 mAh Silicon Carbon battery with 90W Flash Charge.

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor (OIS) + 2MP depth sensor.

Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter.

Operating System: Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Durability: IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certified.

Connectivity: Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, IR Blaster

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Features

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. This panel is built on a Visionox VM9 panel and includes 2,160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor is paired with a category-leading 7,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system to ensure stable performance during intensive gaming sessions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).