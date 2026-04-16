Technology manufacturer Vivo is set to introduce its latest camera-centric flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE, to the Indian market in the coming weeks. According to industry leaks, the official unveiling is expected to take place on May 7, with the devices slated to go on sale starting May 14.

The upcoming series follows the recent Chinese launch of the X300 Ultra and the global debut of the X300 FE in select markets such as Russia. A standout feature for the Indian release is the anticipated Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. This optional accessory, expected to be sold separately, attaches via a dedicated case to provide an optical zoom of up to 200mm and a maximum focal length of 1600mm. Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 FE Compact Flagship Performance

The Vivo X300 FE offers a slightly more compact form factor with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It shares the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with its more expensive counterpart, maintaining high performance across the range. Its camera configuration includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications and Camera Innovation

The premium Vivo X300 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for enhanced fluid motion. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device’s primary appeal lies in its triple-camera array, headlined by a 200MP Sony LYTIA 901 primary sensor.

Further enhancing the photography suite is a 200MP Samsung HP0 telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens using the Sony LYTIA 818 sensor. For selfies, a 50MP front-facing camera is included. The handset is powered by a 6,600mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, ensuring long-term utility for intensive users. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Series Battery and Charging Capabilities

Durability remains a focus for the FE model, which packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. While official pricing for the Indian market has not been confirmed, the inclusion of Zeiss-tuned optics and high-capacity batteries positions these models as significant competitors in the premium smartphone segment

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).