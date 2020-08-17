Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Realme C12 phone in India on August 18, 2020. But, the company has launched the phone in the Indonesian market first. This budget phone comes with a waterdrop notch and a triple camera module. The phone gets a squarish camera setup positioned on the top left corner at the back. It also gets a massive 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Realme C15 & Realme C12 Mobile Phones to Be Launched in India Soon.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The display carries 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 which is an octa-core processor, clocked that is clocked at 2.3GHz. The SoC is clubbed with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for internal storage expansion. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

Realme C12 Launched (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photos, the Realme C12 is equipped with a triple camera module housing a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The camera features include beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, slow-motion, nightscape, and more. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is fuelled by a huge 6000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Realme C12 Launch (Photo Credits; Realme)

As far as the prices are concerned, the phone is priced in Indonesia at IDR 1,899,000 which is around Rs 10,000. It comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The new Realme C12 gets two colour options - Marine Blue and Coral Red.

