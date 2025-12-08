Mumbai, December 8: Realme has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G in India this month, company expected to reveal more details on December 9, 2025. The date has yet to be finalised; however, the teaser image was recently released on Amazon Specials with the text, “the next chapter begins...”. The upcoming Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G is expected to offer faster charging, a larger battery capacity, improved selfie cameras and higher maximum brightness.

The Narzo 90 series will succeed the Realme Narzo 80 series and offer better specifications and features. So far, the company has shared comic-book-style images on Amazon’s page, showing a punch-hole cut-out camera and an iPhone-like triple-camera setup on the rear, as well as another model featuring a vertical Samsung-like camera module. There is no further official information available on the website. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on December 4; Check Specifications and Features.

Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G to Include 2 Models

Realme Narzo 90 Series is coming this december!! - Narzo 90 Pro 5G - Narzo 90x 5G#Realme pic.twitter.com/opClX2LEjl — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 4, 2025

Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G: What to Expect

The upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to include two models – the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G. Both smartphones will feature a different design compared to the previous models, including the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, which had triple cameras placed in a triangular layout on the rear. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G came with triple rear cameras accompanied by a flash. The device featured the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 mobile processor, while the Pro variant came with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The upcoming models are likely to come with the same or upgraded MediaTek chips, or the China-based company may switch to Snapdragon. iQOO 15 Sale in India Starts on December 1, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro offered a large 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging, a 50MP OIS main camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display with high brightness, and up to 12GB RAM/256GB storage. It ran Android 15 with Realme UI and boasted IP69 water resistance. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G was launched with a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset, a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, up to 8GB RAM (Dynamic), 128GB storage (expandable), an IP69 waterproof rating, and Android 15 with Realme UI.

