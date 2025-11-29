New Delhi, November 29: Realme C85 5G is launched in India. The company is expanding its budget-friendly smartphone lineup. The smartphone arrives with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a large battery. It also brings AI-powered features like Edit Genie and AI Outdoor Mode to enhance everyday performance. Realme C85 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999.

The Realme C85 5G comes with a light feather design and is available in two colour options, which include Parrot Purple and Peacock Green variants. Despite its large battery, the smartphone maintains a weight of around 215 gm. It features a Pulse Light at the rear for notifications. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Sale Will Start in India on December 5; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme C85 5G Specifications and Features

Realme C85 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with two storage configurations. It includes 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Ultra Bright Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1200-nit HBM brightness, flicker-free DC dimming, and wet-hand touch technology. The display on the Realme C85 5G delivers a 1570 × 720 resolution.

The device comes with a 50MP primary rear camera with video recording support of 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps, along with an 8MP front camera. It runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and also integrates Google Gemini for AI-assisted functions. The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan battery paired with 45W fast charging, and comes with IP69 Pro-grade water resistance for durability. The smartphone includes sensors like a proximity sensor and an ambient light sensor. The device comes with a Type-C earphone jack. Moto G57 Power Sale To Begin in India on December 3, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme C85 5G Price In India

The Realme C85 5G price in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage comes at INR 14,999. The smartphone with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 16,499.

