Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Realme C25s smartphone soon. As per a new report, the smartphone will be launched on June 12, 2021 in China and is expected to be the company's next affordable device. Ahead of its launch, prices and specifications of the phone have been leaked online. The details of the smartphone reportedly emerged after the device appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Eurasian Economic Commission with a model number RMX3195. Realme C25s Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

Realme C25s (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C25s is said to be priced around $170 (approximately Rs 12,300) for the 4GB + 128GB model. The handset is also expected to be launched in India this month. In terms of specifications, Realme C25s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone is speculated to come powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C25s (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C25s could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone might come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options may include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

