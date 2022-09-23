Realme C30s is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country on 15 September 15, 2022, and now, it is listed on Flipkart for purchase. Customers purchasing the device will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 using Axis Bank and ICICI credit card transactions. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Realme C30s features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets an 8MP rear AI camera and a 5MP selfie lens.

An elegant touch of power awaits✨ The perfect blend of style and specs awaits with the #realmeC30s. Take your viewing experience to the next level. Upgrade to #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment TODAY! Buy now: https://t.co/sevvEOKhvt pic.twitter.com/gznKecGaKG — realme (@realmeIndia) September 23, 2022

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 Micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C30s is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB model and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).