Realme India officially launched the C30s smartphone in India on Wednesday. It is introduced as an entry-level and looks like a polished version of the Realme C30, which was launched in June. The handset will be available for sale starting September 23, 2022, via the Realme India website and Flipkart. It will be offered in stripe blue and stripe black. Realme C30 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

Realme C30s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Powerful specs secured by a Fast Side-Fingerprint sensor, with an Anti-Slip Design. Introducing the all-new #realmeC30s. Starting from ₹ 7,499* First Sale on 23rd Sept, 00:00 Hrs. Available for @Flipkart Plus customers on 22nd Sept, 00:00 Hrs *T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) September 14, 2022

Realme C30s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI GO edition. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual SIM card support. Coming to the pricing, Realme C30s is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB model and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

