Mumbai, May 9: Realme C53 will be the next smartphone in the company's C-series. While the company is still keeping the upcoming smartphone under wraps, a poster has been leaked. It gives a good look at the design and specs. Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro Specs, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Price, Camera and Other Key Details Here.

The upcoming smartphone looks stunning in a Rainforest colour option. It features a flat frame design with the power and volume buttons on the right edge. On the back, it features two circular camera modules alongside an LED flash. There is a USB Type-C port and speaker grille at the bottom. The display of the Realme C53 sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre (to house a selfie camera).

Realme is all set to launch a new C-series smartphone in the Indian market with an affordable price tag. New images of the Rainforest shade options have been leaked. More options will be revealed later. Nothing Phone (2) Specs Leaked Ahead Of India Launch; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details Here.

The Realme C53 is likely to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Previous reports hint that the upcoming handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is likely to run Android 13 operating system with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

