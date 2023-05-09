Mumbai, May 9: The Poco F5 series will be launched on May 10. While there is no information about the price tag, all specs and features have been revealed in a UAE listing. Nothing Phone (2) Specs Leaked Ahead Of India Launch; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details Here.

Poco F5 Pro Specs and Features

The Poco F5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It will be available in three RAM/ storage options - 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB. The new handset will be backed by a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support.

For photos and videos, the Poco F5 Pro will sport a 64MP camera with Omnivision OV64B sensor, f/1.8 aperture and 6P lens. It will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens (120-degree FoV) and a 2MP macro camera. Camera features will include OIS + EIS. The upcoming handset will feature a 16MP front camera with 1080p video recording capability for selfies.

The Poco F5 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), a pixel density of 526 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will also come with a fingerprint scanner below the screen.

Additional features will include LiquidCool VC cooling technology and Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top. It will be available in White and Black colour options with a carbon-imitating finish.

Poco F5 Specs and Features

The vanilla variant will be powered by a 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor along with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W charging.

For photos and videos, the Poco F5 will sport a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Camera features will include OIS and EIS. The upcoming handset will feature a 16MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture) for selfies.

The Poco F5 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a thickness of 7.9mm and weigh 181 grams.

Additional features will include NFC, IR blaster, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. The upcoming smartphone will be available in three colour options (Black, Blue, and White with dual-colour gradient offset printing).

