Realme GT 2 Series has been confirmed to debut globally on January 4, 2021. Ahead of its launch, full specifications have emerged online via the TENAA listing. Earlier this week, we heard that the Realme RMX3310 phone model has been certified by TENAA and could be launched as Realme GT 2. Now, the Chinese certification site has reportedly approved another smartphone with a model number RMX3300. This model is speculated to be the Realme GT 2 Pro. The TENNA listing also reveals the full specifications of the handset. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Set for January 4, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

As per the listing, Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, carrying a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP secondary shooter and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP snapper.

Realme GT 2 Pro (Photo Credits: EVLeaks)

The GT 2 Pro handset will run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will be made available in multiple colours - Cast Iron Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Light Greem and Paper White. Earlier this month, the device was spotted on China's 3C certifications, which revealed that it will come with a 65W fast charging support and a 120Hz of refresh rate.

