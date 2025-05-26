Mumbai, May 26: The Realme GT 7 series, including Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, will be launched in India and the global market tomorrow with powerful specifications and features. The upcoming Realme GT 7 lineup will offer larger batteries, efficient processors, an improved camera system, and more. iQOO Global will launch these new smartphones in Paris, France, at the company's international event.

The Realme GT 7 series is confirmed to launch with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging and a wired reverse charging feature. It will have a Graphene cover with IceSense technology for better cooling (temperature control) while gaming and performing demanding tasks. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7 price in India is expected to be between INR 70,000 to INR 80,000. It will likely have a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering 6,000 peak brightness and run on a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor with a claimed 2.45 million score on AnTuTu score. The company claims to offer 120 fps on BGMI gameplay for six hours.

Realme GT 7 will have a primary camera with a Sony IMX906 OIS sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, a likely 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. As per reports, it may come with an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating. There will also be a Realme GT 7 Dream Edition offering a unique design but with the same features and specifications as the standard model. It was co-designed with the Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team.

Realme GT 7T Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max chipset, having around 1.6 to 1.7 million score on AnTuTu benchmarks. It will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 operating system. It may have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Realme GT 7T will likely sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. POVA Curve 5G Pre-Bookings Now Open, Launch Set for May 29, 2025; Check Rewards Announcement by POVA Mobile India, Expected Specifications and Features.

It will be available in Racing Yellow, IceSense Black, and IceSense Blue colour options, with a matching power button accent. The device may include a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front camera, offering solid photography capabilities. Relme GT 7 price in India is expected to be around INR 60,000 to INR 70,000.

