iQOO Neo 10 will launch today in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor mated with a Q1 Supercomputing chip to offer an enhanced gaming experience and powerful performance. The iQOO Neo 10 will have a 144Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony OIS primary camera and likely an 8MP secondary ultrawide camera. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera. It will come with NFC, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi 7 and Android 15-based OS. iQOO Neo 10 Price in India is expected to be around INR 35,000. POVA Curve 5G Pre-Bookings Now Open, Launch Set for May 29, 2025; Check Rewards Announcement by POVA Mobile India, Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Launching Today in India

Block your calendar — the ultimate gaming machine drops tomorrow! ⚡🎮 The #iQOONeo10 combines Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Supercomputing Q1 for dual-chip power that crushes every task and dominates every game. Don’t miss the live reveal — catch it live on YouTube! 🚀 *Based on… pic.twitter.com/4WQiDWf0JZ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)