POVA Curve 5G pre-bookings have opened now ahead of launch on May 29, 2025. The smartphone will come with a unique design and dual-camera setup on the rear. POVA Mobile India announced that the people who pre-booked the smartphone from May 25 to June 4, 2025, will get "exciting gifts worth INR 1.5 crores". POVA Curve 5G is expected to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device would likely get a 5,350mAh battery and a MediaTek processor. iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro to Have Same Smaller Display Size; iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Larger Displays; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA Curve 5G Pre-Bookings Started Today

Be the first to own this beauty! Pre-book your POVA Curve 5G from 25th May to 4th June and stand a chance to win exciting gifts worth up to ₹1.5 Crores! Visit your nearest retail store to reserve yours.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/kzSPP5TPHm — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)