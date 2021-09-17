Realme, the Chinese tech giant will officially host a virtual event on September 24, 2021. During the event, the company will launch the Narzo 50 Series, Smart TV Neo and Realme Band 2. The company has teased the upcoming Narzo Series on the official Twitter handle revealing its key specifications. In addition to this, Realme has also set up dedicated microsites for all its upcoming products that will be launched on the above-mentioned date. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Realme C25Y With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

Realme Narzo 50 Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

As per the dedicated microsite, the Narzo 50 Series will come powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with ARM Mali G52 GPU. For optics, it will get a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait shooter. The Narzo 50 Series will come packed with a powerful 6,000mAh battery which will offer 53 days of standby duration and 48 hours of calling.

Brace yourself for #MightyPerformanceInside with the #realmeNarzo50A! It features: 👉MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor 👉6000mAh Mega Battery 👉50MP AI Triple Camera & much more! Launching at 12:30 PM on 24th September. #realmeNarzo50series https://t.co/W0jOslq4vy pic.twitter.com/tk2yuYBYLg — realme (@realmeIndia) September 17, 2021

Realme Smart TV Neo will get a premium bezel-less LED 32-inch display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It will also come with 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio support for a crystal-clear surround sound experience.

Realme Smart TV Neo (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Smart TV Neo will offer popular video streaming platforms for watching YouTube videos, movies TV shows and more.

On the other hand, Realme Band 2 will be introduced as the successor to the Realme Band. It will sport a 1.4-inch large colour touch display with 500 nits of brightness and a resolution of 167x320 pixels. It will also get Real-time Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Monitoring features.

Realme Band 2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Moreover, it will come packed with 90 sports modes including Yoga, Outdoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor run and more. Realme Band has already been launched in Malaysia at MYR 139 (approximately Rs 2,500). So we expect the Indian pricing of the upcoming fitness tracker to be somewhere around it.

