Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme GT Neo smartphone in the Chinese market. the handset is now available for registrations and will be made available for sale in the country on April 8, 2021. As of now, there is no information about the Indian availability of the phone but it was recently spotted on India's IMEI database and BIS websites. The Realme GT NEO comes in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Realme GT Neo China Launch Set for March 31, 2021.

Realme GT Neo (Photo Credits: Realme China)

The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Realme GT Neo (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Realme GT Neo comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,100) for the 6GB + 128GB whereas 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,400) and CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 26,800) respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).