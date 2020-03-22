Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Launching in India on March 26; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching in India on March 26 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Realme, the Oppo spin-off brand is gearing up for another smartphone series in India. The Chinese phone maker will be launching Narzo series in India on March 26, 2020. Realme's upcoming Narzo series is expected to comprise of two models - Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Both the smartphones are likely to get a massive 5000 mAh battery. It is also reported that the handset could be a rebranded version Realme 6i, which was introduced in Myanmar earlier this week. Ahead of the launch, the tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted on Friday revealing Realme Narzo 10. Apart from sharing the image, the tipster also mentioned that the device will come powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and could be price below Rs. 15,000. Realme 6i Smartphone With Helio G80 SoC & 48MP Quad Camera Launched.

This pricing seems to be in-line with the prices of the Realme 6i, which comes with a starting price of Rs MMK 249,900 (around Rs 13,300) for the 3GB variant. The bigger version, on the other hand, with 4GB of RAM will retail in Myanmar with a price tag of MMK 299,900 (around Rs. 16,000).

Another leakster on the Twitter poster a new image of Realme Narzo 10 revealing key specifications on the device. It revealed that the phone will pack a 6.5-inch display, quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary camera, 16MP selfie shooter, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and 18W Quick Charging. These specifications are very similar to the Realme 6i, which is to be the Realme Narzo 10.

Get ready to #FeelThePower as we unleash the bold and the unique with #realmeNarzo10 and #realmeNarzo10A! Launching at 12:30 PM, 26th March on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/fMrX6tt9CJ pic.twitter.com/0W2pZQoZAP — realme (@realmemobiles) March 20, 2020

Witness next-level clarity with the 48MP AI Quad Camera of the all-new #realmeNarzo10. #FeelThePower as we introduce you to a picture-perfect world.

Packed with an A Class Processor, get ready to #FeelThePower as we bring to you #realmeNarzo10.

The phone maker hasn't confirmed the pricing of the Narzo 10 series. The company revealed on its promotional page that the handset would feature a 6.5-inch display waterdrop-style notch and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone was also teased with a 5,000mAh battery.

The company is expected to bring Realme Narzo 10 alongside Narzo 10A to India wherein the latter is speculated to be rebranded iteration of Realme C3. As a reminder, the Realme C3 was launched in Thailand last month. Both the smartphones are slated to go official in India on March 26 and the company will be live streaming the launch event. Ahead of the official launch, we speculate that more leaks would surface online revealing more details about the handsets.