Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Narzo 20 Series in the Indian market. Realme Narzo 20 series comprises of Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A smartphones. Realme Narzo 20 Pro will go on sale on September 25, 2020. Realme Narzo 20 will be made available for sale on September 28, 2020 at 12 noon whereas the Narzo 20A will be first sold on Septmeber 30, 2020. Realme Narzo 20 series handsets will be made available at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Launching Today in India at 12.30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, Realme Narzo 20 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset with Mali-G52 GPU. The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. The Narzo 20 is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C quick charge reverse charging facility.

Meet the Most Powerful 65W Charging Smartphone with Helio G95 Gaming Processor, 48MP AI Quad Camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display & more.#SpeedOfDart Starting at ₹14,999 Sale of #realmeNarzo20Pro at 12 PM, 25th Sep on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/MSv1u60UXM pic.twitter.com/aC8GIV5gMB — realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2020

The Narzo 20 Pro will be offered in two shades - White Night & Black Ninja. The device comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging facility. The Narzo 20 Pro comes powered with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Phone flaunts a 6.5-inch ultra smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Narzo 20 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W portrait lens. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony snapper for selfies & video calling.

Realme Narzo 20 Series (Photo Credits; Realme India)

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 20A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. The handset comes with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12MP main camera, a B&W lens & a retro shooter. Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inch Mini-drop fullscreen display with a classy V shaped notch.

Realme Narzo 20 Series (Photo Credits; Realme India)

Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & Rs 16,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Realme Narzo 20 phone costs Rs 10,499 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 4GB & 128GB will be offered at Rs 11,499. On the other hand, Narzo 20A gets a price tag of Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB whereas the 4GB & 64GB will be retailed at Rs 9,499.

Realme Narzo 20 Series (Photo Credits; Realme India)

The company also introduced the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Realme UI 2.0 comes with over 100 customisable items. With the new global theme function, users can customise the colour as per their own preferences. Users can also thoose their main colour for notification bar. The new UI gets AOD (Always on Display) with 5 themes to choose from:- digital clock, analog clock, text & image, text only & custom patterns. Realme UI 2.0 provides payment security, app permission security, harassment call blocking & Android 11 security features. Realme's new user interface not only acesses the new digital Android digital health system but also develops self developed sleep capture feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).