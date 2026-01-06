Mumbai, January 6: Realme has launched the Realme 16 Pro smartphone in India today. The device comes with a 200MP primary camera and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300‑Max 5G processor, offering high performance for gaming, multitasking, and photography. Realme has confirmed its advanced features and premium design ahead of the launch.

The smartphone features a durable aerospace‑grade frame and carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also houses a large 7,000mAh Titan battery with fast charging support and an advanced cooling system, ensuring extended use without overheating. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Price in India

The Realme 16 Pro price in India starts at INR 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, INR 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and INR 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. After the discount, the device will be available at INR 28,999, INR 30,999 and INR 33,999 prices, respectively. The official sale of the Pro model will begin on January 9, 2026. The device runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches. Available colour options include Master Gold, Master Grey and Camellia Pink.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications and Features

The Realme 16 Pro features a 6.78‑inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and peak brightness for vivid viewing. The phone is equipped with a 200MP primary rear camera with Realme’s LumaColor system, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Redmi Note 15 Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300‑Max 5G processor, the device offers smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Its 7,000mAh Titan battery, combined with the AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system, ensures long-lasting use without heating issues. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple navigation systems for seamless global use

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).