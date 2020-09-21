Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones are all set to be launched today in India. Realme Narzo 20 series comprises of Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A handsets. The company has been teasing the Narzo 20 series on its official Twitter handle. The online launch event will commence at 12.30 pm IST, via Realme India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live online telecast of Realme Narzo 20 series by clicking on the below-embedded video. The company will also launch Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 alongside the Narzo 20 series. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC & Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 20 phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The device is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The handset might be offered with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, Narzo 20 phone could get a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone might come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is likely to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SOC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, Narzo 20 Pro may get a quad rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper, a 2MP B&W portrait lens. The phone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 20A device is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection & a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the handset could be offered in two configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The device is rumoured to get a triple rear camera module flaunting a 12MP primary lens, a 2MP black & white camera, a 2MP retro shooter. For clicking selfies & video calls, the Narzo 20A is likely to get an 8MP camera.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Narzo 20 series handsets are likely to run on Android 10 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20 series is likely to be priced around the same range as the Realme Narzo 10 series. As a reminder, Narzo 10 was launched at Rs 11,999 whereas the Narzo 10A costs Rs 8,499.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).